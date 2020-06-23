Masked assailants open fire on doctor’s vehicle in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants have opened fire on a doctor’s vehicle on Jamshed Road in Karachi, however, the medic luckily escaped unhurt in the incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dr Tabraiz escaped unhurt in an armed attack lodged by masked men on a motorcycle near Islamia College in the vicinity of Jamshed Town police station.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Jamshed Town, the armed men stopped the doctor’s car and fired twice on his vehicle. He said that the men have not asked the physician for mobile phone nor wallet before firing bullets.

Dr Tabraiz told police officials that he could not identify the men due to their face masks. A case has been filed at the local police station.

Earlier on Monday, unidentified persons had opened fire at the residence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi, leaving two family members injured at the scene.

The attackers had resorted to firing at the residence of the MQM-P’s provincial lawmaker Sadaqat Hussain in Karachi’s Orangi Town which wounded his brother and brother-in-law. Hussain remained safe in the firing incident.

The MQM-P spokesperson had said in a statement the Hussain remained safe in the firing, however, his brother and brother-in-law were wounded as they were standing outside when the unidentified assailants attacked the residence.

