Karachi: Four men connive with wives to slay sister for ‘honour’

KARACHI: Two persons, including a woman, were reportedly murdered in the name of honour in Karachi’s Manghopir neighbourhood.

The local police said the tragic incident occurred in Khairabad area last night.

On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and began investigation into the incident.

A police official relayed the woman’s four brothers connived with their wives to murder her at their residence. Following her murder, he added, the accused washed the crime scene to hush up the matter.

The other person was later murdered at his house’s entrance, the police official said.

The deceased woman’s husband resides in Saudi Arabia. The police said the woman’s one brother and three sisters-in-law have been apprehended while other accused are on the run. Efforts are underway to arrest them as well, the police official said.

