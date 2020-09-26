Karachi gang-rape case: Police conduct raids in Jacobabad, Qadirpur

JACOBABAD: Police officials have conducted raids in Jacodabad and Qadirpur to arrest two accused persons in Karachi gang-rape case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police officials told media that prime accused persons, Qadir Khan Khoso and Abdullah had allegedly abducted and kidnapped a woman in Karachi’s Clifton area four days ago.

The police teams headed by Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Basheer Brohi were conducting the raids in different cities. They added that bungalows of Qadir Khan Khoso have been surrounded by police teams in Jacobabad and Qadirpur.

In the previous development, the Karachi police identified two suspects accused of allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old girl in Clifton on September 21.

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Mir Abdullah Khoso and Sardar Qadir Khan Khoso, while one of the suspects is the son of a former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentarian.

ARY News obtained photos of both accused.

Meanwhile, police on Friday also conducted raids at Defence, Clifton and Gulistan-e-Johar areas of Karachi to arrest suspects of Karachi gang-rape.

The suspects behind the alleged Clifton gang-rape had been traced and their mobile phone numbers were acquired too, said police official and added that the mobile phones of both suspects have been switched off and it was probable that the suspects have fled the city.

