Two killed, three injured as gas pipeline explodes in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed and three others were injured in gas pipeline explosion in New Karachi area of the metropolis on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a gas pipeline of a house situated near Do Minute Chowrangi in New Karachi exploded resulting in the death of two people and burn injuries to three others.

The local police said that the pipeline exploded after being damaged during the digging work in the area. “The pressure in the gas pipeline resulted in an explosion.”

A house was collapsed after the explosion, injuring five persons. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where two of them succumbed to their burn wounds, said police.

Read more: Six labourers of a family killed due to gas leakage in well

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

In December 2019, three members of a family died, two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in Quetta.

According to rescue sources, the awful incident took place in Quetta’s area of Barori road.

