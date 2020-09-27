Karachi, Hyderabad to elect CM if population counted properly: Mustafa Kamal   

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the chief minister could be elected from urban centres of the province if the population in Karachi and Hyderabad is counted properly in the census, ARY NEWS reported

“Around 30 million population of Karachi is counted 16 million on papers,” he said while talking to media and added that undercount is damaging the policymaking process.

Mustafa Kamal demanded of the concerned authorities to count Karachi and Hyderabad properly and claimed that the two cities have 55 percent population of the Sindh province. “If seats are distributed as per population count then the chief minister would be from these cities,” he said.

The PSP chief said that Rs 125 billion had been spent on the infrastructure of the two cities but still basic issues of infrastructure and garbage are yet to be resolved.

He lamented the federal government for not pursuing their reforms agenda and said that they have fell victim to political blackmailing. “The out of school children in the country have increased to 25 million,” he said and asked as to what these children would do after growing up.

It is pertinent that besides Mustafa Kamal, Jamaat-i-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have also called for a proper census count in Karachi.

