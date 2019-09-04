Plague like situation in Karachi, hundreds of livestock dead due to abhorrent cleanliness situation

KARACHI: The largest city of Pakistan is on the verge of serious health risk after contagions start to spread resulting in deaths of hundreds of animals, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Karachi’s area of Bhens(Cattle) Colony observed morbid scenes today as hundreds of their precious livestock died due to lack of cleanliness and recent rains resulting in buildup of sewage and waste.

The abhorrent cleanliness situation of the megacity has given way to a common fly infestation in which is aiding the contagion.

Animals, which are prime and easy targets for such germs and bacteria are then struck by the deadly virus resulting in painful deaths in most cases and million in monetary damages to livestock and dairy farmers.

Religious festival of Eid-Ul-Azha compounded with the monsoon rain and general lack of attention to hygiene and cleanliness on personal and government fronts are now knocking on the door of a plague-like situation in the densely populated megacity.

Carcasses of dead animals continue to rot in the area with vile, putrid and pungent smells emanating from the vicinity, the district municipality committee (DMC) remains a no-show amid the serious health risk scenario.

