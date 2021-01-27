Karachi man sentenced to death for raping daughter’s friend

KARACHI: A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death in a 2018 rape case.

The court found Wali Muhammad guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in a Karachi neighbourhood and handed him death sentence. The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs500,000.

The judge observed that the convict’s act created terror and a sense of fear in society.

According to the police, the convict had sexually assaulted his daughter’s friend within the jurisdiction of Manghopir police station in 2018. The victim had gone to her friend’s house for co-studies.

The victim girl’s father said his daughter is stilling reeling from the trauma of what befell her. “She gets scared even I go close to her,” he said.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the Manghopir police station.

