Man takes shop owner to court for selling wife shoddy shoes

KARACHI: A man approached on Friday a consumer court seeking action against a shop owner for allegedly selling his wife a pair of poor quality shoes.

The applicant stated before the court that his wife purchased a new pair of shoes for Rs1,600 from a shop at Tariq Road. One of the pair split into two pieces in a matter of few days, he said, adding the shoes were his wife’s favourite ones.

He said he complained to the shop owner but he didn’t listen to him, requesting the court to order action against him. He further demanded that the court impose a heavy fine on him for selling low-quality shoes.

After initial arguments, the court admitted his application for hearing and summoned witnesses to record their testimonies.

