Karachi nears 6000 coronavirus cases, worst effected region in country

Ministry of Health Sindh on Monday released its daily coronavirus statistics confirming 5,943 cases in the metropolis, Karachi, ARY News reported.

Total cases in Sindh have climbed up to 7,828 with 371 coronavirus cases being reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 124 people have thus far succumbed to the pathogen in the mega city of Karachi whereas the provincial death toll currently stands at 137.

1,629 coronavirus patients have been cured thus far since the first infection was reported in the country.

Yesterday, Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) demanded that the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah allows them to bring their buses on the roads given that Sindh government extended the coronavirus lockdown.

In a letter written from the KTI President Irshad Bokhari, he demanded of the chief minister to resume transport activities in the province.

“The poor transporters are passing through worst financial crunch,” he said adding they could not survive any further plans of the lockdown.

