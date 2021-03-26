KARACHI: The leader of a dacoit gang was arrested by Karachi police after an exchange of fire outside a bungalow near the Tariq Road area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The alleged leader of an inter-provincial gang of Afghan dacoits was arrested in wounded condition after he along with four dacoits entered into a bungalow near the Tariq Road area.

After getting information about the robbery, a police team rushed to the scene immediately and surrounded the alleged criminals.

The dacoits allegedly opened fire on the police team and retaliation by the security officials made them flee from the scene, however, the gang leader was arrested in injured condition.

Police said that the arrested dacoit was identified as Ghulam Sakhi alias Karkaray who used to bring criminals from Afghanistan besides providing them rental house, weapons and vehicle. The police team also recovered national identity cards of Pakistan and Afghanistan from his possession.

The accused was involved in more than 50 dacoities, whereas, looted money and jewellery were also recovered, said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai.

Earlier on March 20, a four-member gang of dacoits had been arrested by Karachi police during a raid in the Quaidabad area.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur had said that a gang of dacoits busted in Karachi during a raid on tip-off near Mehran Highway.

He had said the accused including Riaz, Hameed, Imroz and Saifullah were involved in various cases of street crimes and dacoity. Eight cases had already been registered against the gang members in different police stations.

Bahadur added that weapons and stolen items were also recovered from their possession. Police had registered cases against the alleged criminals and started an investigation.

