Karachi police helpline received almost 800,000 prank, bogus calls in 2020

KARACHI: As many as 34,941,33 calls were received on the Karachi police helpline, Madadgar-15, in 2020, of which about 798,000 turned out to be either bogus or prank calls.

According to an annual report of the police helpline released today, the Karachi police acting on 27,265,00 complaints arrested 474 suspects, seized 127 pistols, recovered 138 stolen/snatched bikes, 26 four-wheelers, 65 cell phones, 78,000 wrist watches, jewellery and other valuables.

It said the police’s average response time to calls made to Madadgar-15 reduced to seven minutes from 40 minutes after the helpline’s revival.

A police official advised the people to make calls to the helpline only in case of any emergency.

