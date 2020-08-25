Karachi rain: Two kids drown in sewer line, search operation launched

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, two children drowned in a sewer line in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Tuesday after torrential downpour battered the port city, inundating major thoroughfares, roads and low-lying areas.

The SSP East confirmed the news and said a search operation has been launched by police and locals to fish them out. He added no rescue team has reached the spot despite being informed.

The identity of the drowning children could not ascertained immediately.

The roads of the port city turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life. Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi looking like nullahs and drains after the rainfall as three to four feet of water standing in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, according to reports.

Karachi is facing a situation of urban flooding, as knee-long rainwater gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi. The roads at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Hyderi areas drowned under the water disturbing traffic flow.

