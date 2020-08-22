Three drowned in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah; two bodies recovered

KARACHI: The rescue teams on Saturday recovered bodies of two people who were drowned in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah on Friday night, ARY News reported.

At least three people drowned in the Gujjar Nullah on Friday and on Saturday morning. The rescue officials have retrieved two bodies while a search for the remaining person is underway.

The victims have been identified as Nasir and Bilal.

According to rescue officials, three people, Nasir, his son Bilal and brother Adnan were swept into the drain by strong water currents as the area flooded due to heavy rain on Friday.

The fifth spell of monsoon rains in Karachi has submerged many areas of metropolis, damaging houses and vehicles in low lying areas.

People in Surjani Town’s Sector 4-B are trapped inside their houses as the authorities failed to drain out the rainwater.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather report, Surjani area received maximum 186 millimetres of rainfall, in Karachi on Friday.

According to rain figures, North Karachi received 106.4 mm and North Nazimabad 106 millimetres of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 84 mm, Masroor Base 54 mm, Saadi Town 37mm, University Road 28mm, Landhi 25mm, Faisal Base 22, Jinnah Terminal 21mm, Saddar 20, Old Airport 14mm, Keamari 12mm.

On Friday, the downpour in Karachi and other parts of the provinces claimed seven lives including four killed by lightning strikes in Tharparker’s Mithi and Chachro and one in Thatta.

