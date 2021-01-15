Karachi SHO suspended for ‘kidnapping, detaining’ labourers

KARACHI: The station house officer (SHO) of Karachi’s Manghopir police station has been put under suspension for allegedly kidnapping and detaining five labourers at the behest of a land grabber, reported ARY News.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against SHO Adnan and his accomplices on the directives of a court. The case was lodged under various PPC sections dealing with abduction, attempt to murder, robbery and illegal detention.

According to the FIR, the SHO abducted five innocent people and kept them in illegal detention for four days. He did this all at the behest of an alleged land grabber Ali Hassan Brohi.

The kidnapped people were looking after a piece of land owned by a builder in the area.

The complainant said the SHO helped land grabbers encroach upon the land. Upon being approached, a magistrate of the area conducted a raid on the police station and set free the illegally detained labourers.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

