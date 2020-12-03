Karachi: Smart lockdown imposed in more Central district localities

KARACHI: More localities of Karachi’s Central district were put under “smart lockdowns” on Thursday after they reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases as part of the second and deadlier wave of the coronavirus.

The neighbourhoods where smart lockdowns have been imposed include Gulberg (Karimabad and FB Area’s Block-7, 10, 12, 14 and 15), Liaquatabad (Azam Nagar and Block-3 of Nazimabad), North Karachi (Sector 10 and 11-A) and North Nazimabad (Block A, B, C, H, N, J, I and Sector 14-B, Sector 15-A1, Sector-15-A-2, Sector 15-B,).

The streets and houses identified as Covid-19 hotspots in these areas will remain sealed for a period of two weeks.

“In pursuance to the recommendations of the District Health Officer, Karachi Central, regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of District Central Karachi, second wave of COVID-19 is becoming imminent to spread, which may lead to a potential public health emergency for general public especially vulnerable high risk aged population asscoiated with co-morbidities, having the highest mortality ratio and increase susceptibility to requirements for critical care,” read a notification issued to this effect.

