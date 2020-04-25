Karachi Tajir Ittehad rubbishes online business SOPs by Sindh govt

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad has categorically refused to abide by standard operating procedures (SOPs) set forth by Sindh Government with regards to online businesses, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The traders and businessmen community has claimed that the new orders will only favour 5% of the community and the rest will continue to bear losses.

The Karachi Tajir Ittehad also said that the the online business SOPs is a technical refusal by the government of Sindh to our demands of opening businesses.

Chairman Tajir Ittehad on the ocassion said that the traders who indulged in dialogue with the government have been trapped.

Chairman Tajir Ittehad Atiq Mir also said that the traders will have to fill and submit almost 600,000 applications to fulfill the new SOPs for online businesses which is a mammoth task on its own.

Mir also said that the lockdown restrictions are merely in papers as millions of people are out on the streets of Karachi whilst businesses continue to suffer.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government allowed to resume business activities in the province with strict conditions attached to it during coronavirus lockdown.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home ministry, the traders have to completely implement the standard operating procedures devised for online shutter down business.

A prior list of the shop owners, staffers and delivery boys working at the business place should be provided to the provincial government while all preventive material including hand gloves, sanitizers be provided to them.

