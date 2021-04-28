Karachi traffic police launches ‘operation morning’ to clear encroachments

KARACHI: With an aim to clear encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city’s Saddar area, the Karachi traffic police have launched ‘operation morning’.

The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out within the limits of the Abdullah Haroon Traffic Section. Machinery is being used to clear the encroachments to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The spokesperson of the traffic section said due to short timings for the commercial activities, the traffic jam was being witnessed in the area thus the decision to remove the encroachments was taken by the traffic section early in the morning.

The drive named ‘operation morning’ as markets are usually closed early in the morning, the police said. So far more than 12 spots have been completely cleared.

It is be noted that the Sindh government has notified that commercial activities across the province, including Karachi, will be closed by 6 pm amid the third wave of the coronavirus.

