Karachi to get two more driving licence branches

KARACHI: keeping in view the heavy rush and growing demand of driving licence amid an increasing number of vehicles on city roads, the Sindh Police have decided to open two more driving licence branches in Karachi.

This was confirmed by DSP Driving License Branch Clifton Imran Siddiqui.

DSP Clifton Imran Siddiqui said that one branch will be opened in Malir and the other in Kemari. “Both the new branches will be operational within two months.”

He further said that legal proceedings have been completed in this regard. With the opening of two more branches, there will be a total of 5 driving license branches in Karachi.

Currently, driving license branches are active in Clifton, Korangi and Nazimabad areas of Karachi.

