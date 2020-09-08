Woman’s body found at Karachi apartment, husband, friend arrested

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife with the connivance of his friend within the remits of the Baloch police station.

The body of a woman, identified as Areeba, was found at her apartment in Mehmoodabad. Her husband Shamshad said she committed suicide. His family, on the other hand, approached the police, accusing him of killing the wife with the help of his friend Saad.

The victim woman’s mother said she was opposed to her daughter’s second marriage to Shamshad having a weak character. On getting information, she said she went to her daughter’s apartment and found her body lying in the bed.

The police said they received a report about the death by suicide of the woman but when they reached the apartment, the crime site said otherwise. The alleged killer had marks on his neck and could not give a satisfactory answer when asked about them, a police official said.

Besides, there was not enough space between the ceiling fan and the bed where the body was lying to make it possible for a person to end life by hanging.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and have sent it for forensic examination. The body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police official said, adding the reports would ascertain whether it was a suicide or murder.

