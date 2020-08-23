Man arrested for having wife killed through hired hitmen

BENGALURU: Police have taken under arrest a man for allegedly hiring hitmen who murdered his wife a week ago in Bengaluru city of India’s Karnataka state.

A woman identified as Geetha was killed when the hired hitmen attacked her after breaking into her house on August 16. A person who came to her rescue was seriously injured.

Upon being informed of the incident, the police had reached the spot and collected evidence. A case was registered with an investigation initiated to arrest the culprits.

The police grilled Geetha’s husband Anjani suspecting that he might have played a role in his wife’s murder. It was then revealed that Anjani with the help of his son Varun had paid money to four hitmen to murder his wife.

Reports say the couple had a brawl over their assets, and Anjani wanted to kill his wife so that he himself could get all the assets.

The local police have arrested Anjani, his son Varun and the four hitmen – Naveen, Nagaraj, Pradeep, and Naga.

