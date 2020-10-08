KARACHI: In pursuance of the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order, the Karachi Zoo administration has installed an air-cooler inside the enclosure of a sole bear, named Rano, at the port city’s zoological garden.

According to officials, the bear is also being provided with an ice slab to keep cool. Besides, they said, other animals kept at the zoo are also being well taken care of and provided with all basic necessities, including water and food following the SHC order.

While hearing a petition seeking relocation of the bear, belonging to a breed called a Syrian brown bear, allegedly kept in abysmal condition at the zoo, the Sindh High Court had directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to install an air cooler or air conditioner inside its enclosure within 48 hours.

“If an air-cooler is not installed, an air-conditioner from the KMC director or the [relevant] secretary’s room be removed and installed in the enclosure,” the court said.

