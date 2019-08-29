Kashmir neither internal nor bilateral dispute, rather International issue : FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday said Kashmir was not India’s internal matter but an international issue, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During his weekly briefing, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has not gone on the back foot on bilateralism. “Indian occupying forces have been deployed at every corner in the valley as the clampdown enters its fourth week.”

“We are curious as to why the Hurriyat leaders continue to be detained in Indian occupied Kashmir. Yesterday we called the Indian high commissioner and lodged our protest against the atrocities in the valley,” he added.

“The Indian hypocrisy is at an all-time high. Kashmir is not an internal matter but has now become an international issue,” Dr Faisal said. “The Kashmir issue should be solved keeping in mind the UNSC resolutions.”

“At home, India calls Kashmir an internal issue while outside they call it a bilateral issue. India is not ready for bilateral talks. India can keep saying whatever it wants to. It will not change the truth,” Dr Faisal said.

“The step India has taken has trapped it at an international level. We cannot move forward with a resolution on the Kashmir issue without keeping the stability of the region and the emotions of Kashmiris in check,” he added.

Dr Faisal further said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has a letter to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir. “The foreign office website is giving timely updates on the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir,” Dr Faisal said.

Speaking about the Kartarpur Corridor, Dr Faisal said technical teams from Pakistan and India will meet tomorrow (Friday) at zero point.

On the subject of the Afghan peace process, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has always supported the peace process in Afghanistan. “The peace process negotiations have entered the final phase between the US and Taliban. Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan.”

