Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir, risk to regional peace: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called upon the international community to address grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and to uphold their inalienable right to self-determination.

Speaking at 3rd Conference of Speakers of Parliaments on “Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Connectivity” at Istanbul in Turkey, he highlighted the worsening situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He emphasized that Indian unilateral and illegal actions and blockade of over 8 million Kashmiris, pose a grave risk to regional peace and security.

The Speaker reiterated that Pakistan has rendered numerous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, successfully turning the tide against it.

The conference endorsed Islamabad and Tehran Declarations of 2017 and 2018 respectively, which among other things call for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Yesterday (Sunday), Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the third international speakers’ conference of the regional countries in Turkey.

