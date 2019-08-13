Independence Day tomorrow to be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day will be celebrated tomorrow as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars are being organized to highlight the plight of oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

The government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and entire nation in unified voice has reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

Meanwhile, brisk preparations to celebrate the Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and zeal are underway across the country.

People are purchasing buntings, national flags, Kashmir flags, banners, badges and pictures of national heroes who struggled tirelessly to achieve a common goal for Muslims of South Asia.

The government of Pakistan has revealed a special logo for the Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The logo unveiled is based on “Kashmir banega Pakistan” theme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad tomorrow (Wednesday) where he will address Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister has undertaken the decision to celebrate the Independence day of Pakistan with the people of AJK in context to the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India which was escalated in the recent past after India revoked article 370 of it’s constitution.

