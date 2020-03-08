ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign office, Aisha Farooqui on Sunday took to Twitter paying tribute to the resolve and perseverance of Kashmiri women in the face of gruesome atrocities at the hands of India, ARY News reported.

The tweet read: “We pay special tribute to all the Kashmiri women who have suffered Indian atrocities Since 1989: 22,911 women widowed 11,179 women molested and raped 2377 women killed Women leaders Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fahmida Sofi & many others remain incarcerated #Kashmiriwomen“

As the world observes International Women’s Day, the miseries and victimization of women in Occupied Kashmir continue unabated at the hands of Indian troops.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, thousands of women are among the 95,507 Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces since 1989.

Over eleven thousand women were raped, hundreds widowed while thousands lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in custodial disappearance by India troops.

The report reveals that thousands of school-going girls have been injured while many blinded by the pellets fired by Indian troops while many continue to face the psychological trauma of decades-long Indian brutalities.

Similarly, over a dozen women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen and Insha Tariq Shah face illegal detention inside Kashmiri jails.

