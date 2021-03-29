Web Analytics
Khairpur: Passenger van crushes six school children to death

Khairpur Van Accident

KHAIRPUR: At least six school children were killed when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Sindh’s Khairpur on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Kot Lalu town of the Khairpur district.

Three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

On getting information, local people rushed to the spot of the accident and shifted the deceased and injured to the nearest hospital on their own. They lamented a lack of response from the authorities concerned.

Later, enraged family members of the deceased children and local residents staged a protest demonstration on Mehran National Highway, blocking it by setting fire to tyres.

They chanted slogans against the district administration and transporters.

