Case registered after 15 days of Khanpur train accident

KHANPUR: A case has been registered against the train accident occurred near Khanpur where a passenger train rammed into a freight train 15 days ago, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Lahore-bound Shalimar Express had collided with a freight train, Down 502 cargo, near Khanpur on July 4, leaving two persons including the train’s driver and the assistant driver injured in the incident.

A case has been registered over alleged negligence of railway officials stated in the First Investigation Report (FIR) filed by the complainant who is the in-charge guard of Shalimar Express. The case was filed in Railway Police Station in Khanpur.

Station Master Altaf and a signal branch official, SMR Arif, have been declared as the responsible persons in the train accident, stated the FIR.

The Lahore-bound passenger train, which had departed from Karachi, collided with a goods train at Jeth Bhatta station. The engine of Shalimar Express and three coaches of the freight train had derailed after the accident. Fortunately, no passenger was injured in the accident.

