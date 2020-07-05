PR to discontinue Shalimar Express from July 15: sources

LAHORE: Sources privy to the development have claimed that Shalimar Express that ran between the provincial capitals of Sindh and Punjab is being discontinued, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources further claimed that the discontinuation will come into effect from July 15 onwards.

Read More: Trains resume as upside track cleared after Khanpur train collision

A preliminary decision in this regard was made in a high-level meeting of the institute’s functionaries under the chair of Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed,” sources said.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another train by the name of Mohenjo daro Express is going to be launched as a replacement to Shalimar Express.

The Mohenjo daro Express is expected to run at Main Line 2 (ML-2) Kotri –Attock’s Sehwan Sharif section, sources claimed further.

Yesterday, a driver of Lahore-bound Shalimar Express received critical injuries when the passenger train rammed into a freight train near Khanpur junction.

Read More: Shalimar Express rams into freight train near Khanpur, driver injured

According to details, the Lahore-bound passenger train, which had departed from Karachi, collided with a goods train at Jeth Bhatta station. The engine of Shalimar Express and three coaches of the freight train derailed after the accident. Fortunately, no passenger was injured in the accident.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Comments

comments