Trains resume as upside track cleared after Khanpur train collision

KHANPUR: Two trains headed to their destination on Sunday morning after the upside track blocked by a collision between Shalimar Express train and a cargo train was cleared after eleven hours of the clearance operation.

After the clearance, Shalimar Express left for Lahore while Awam Express headed to Khanpur after five-hour delay.

According to railway authorities, the operation is underway to clear the downside track as well.

A Shalimar Express train travelling from Karachi to Lahore had collided with Down 502 cargo train near the Jheeta Bhatta railway station the other day.

The train’s driver and assistant driver suffered mild injuries in the collision while all the passengers remained safe. Two coaches of the cargo train were damaged while Shalimar Express’ front engine was derailed.

The incident came a day after a train rammed into a passenger coaster at the railway crossing in Sheikhupura district, killing 22 people including 20 Sikh pilgrims, a driver, and his helper.

