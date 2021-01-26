Khawaja Asif demands B-class facilities in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has sought B-class facilities in Jail, ARY News reported.

PML-N leader is currently in jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond income case.

In his plea submitted in the accountability bureau through the lawyer, Khawaja Asif has requested to allow homemade food, medical facilities and provision of a heater in the jail.

My client is a senior citizen and MNA, he should be kept separate from the other prisoners in the jail.

Read more: NAB traces Khawaja Asif’s ‘benami’ shares in firm

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Asif had been arrested in the month of December, last year, by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for allegedly having inordinate wealth compared to the sources of income.

NAB officials had confirmed that the arrest was sanctioned by Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal himself after he could not convince the three-member committee of NAB investigation on how he made assets that do not conform to his means of earning.

