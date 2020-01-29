Assets case: SHC adjourns hearing of bail plea of Khursheed Shah, others

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has adjourned the hearing of bail petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah and others in assets beyond income case till February 10, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A double bench of SHC heard the bail petition filed by Khursheed Shah and other persons nominated in the assets beyond income case. All of the nominees except Khursheed Shah had sought pre-arrest bail in the case related to corruption of R1.23 billion.

Earlier on January 10, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) for holding an inquiry into a case related to assets beyond the income of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, ARY News reported on Friday.

Read: SHC suspends bail granted to Syed Khursheed Shah

The JIT will be comprised of five members including representatives from Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources said. The team will be headed by NAB Multan director-general Atiqur Rehman, whereas, the NAB deputy director was included in the team as an investigation officer.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal had taken decision to hold a thorough inquiry into Khursheed Shah’s assets case.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a corruption reference worth Rs1.23 billion against 18 persons including the PPP leader. The investigators had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

