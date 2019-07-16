Did Khwaja Asif forget he and his party ruled over Pakistan, questions Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the National Assembly today after a fiery speech made by PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif prior, the Minister for Parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the opposition leader’s speech made him question if they ever were in the government, ARY News reported.

The minister lashed out against Khwaja Asif and expressed shock and amazement over his forgetfulness and his time served as the Federal Minister of the state himself during the previous tenure of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan said those who take a pledge of allegiance to serve the state through the parliament must be held answerable and accountable for their actions and if proved guilty, punishments and consequences must be meted out.

Ali Muhammad admonished the expenditures made on personal undertakings by the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the national exchequer was robbed to facilitate the lavish spending by previous rulers and all that expenditure and accumulated wealth of the politicians will be accounted for, everyone must answer for their wrongdoings, if any.

Earlier, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on July 13 said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had learned nothing from its previous mistakes.

Speaking in ARY News talk show ‘Aitraz Hey,’ he, referring to the leaked video clip of judge Arshad Malik, said it is a disturbing video for all those who respect the judiciary and other state institutions and want them to be stronger.

“It is clear that the PML-N has learned no lesson from the past,” the minister said, equating the party’s politics with the cliche that “old habits die hard”.

He added the party is still promoting the politics of Changa Manga and trying to blackmail and intimidate judges.

About PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, he said her political career had ended even before starting owing to her doing political blunders.

She had told lies before a court that her brothers had no properties in the country or abroad, said Ali Muhammad Khan.

About the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said former president Asif Ali Zardari damaged the party.

