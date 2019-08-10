Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 3 die in rain related incidents

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three persons died in rain and flood related incidents in different areas of the province on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to details, two persons died when their car was swept away by flash flood in Arang Tehsil of Bajaur district.

Similarly, one person died in Bahrain area of district Swat.

Meanwhile, more than thirty Chinese nationals working on a hydel power project were shifted to a safer place.

Rain and thundershowers also lashed Karachi after dark clouds hovered over the city’ sky.

Two persons died due to electrocution at Mianwali Colony in Manghopir and Soldier Bazaar area of the city.

Fresh monsoon rain spell exposed claims of the city authorities as the roads changed into waterways in several areas of Karachi.

At least two people electrocuted to death in the city and power outages reported in several localities of the metropolis.

The Met Office had forewarned about possibility of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta with a forecast of rainfall till Monday.

Rainwater has flooded roads at Korangi, Malir, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia, Orangi and North Karachi causing hurdles to free flow of the vehicular traffic at roads.

The rainwater has also drowned several roads and streets in the low-lying areas of the city. Knee deep water can be witnessed at Natha Khan and Korangi road.

Two passenger buses were trapped in the rainwater at Malir Halt. The passengers of the buses were safely rescued from the vehicles.

A tree fell over a passing car at Jahangir Abad Kabari Market in Nazimabad-1 with two persons trapped in the vehicle. Local people were trying to rescue the passengers from the car.

A youth electrocuted to death in Soldier Bazaar, while three cattle were also killed under the falling electric wires in the same locality.

Pakistan Meteorological department earlier predicted cloudy weather with intermittent rain or thundershowers with a few heavy falls at times in Karachi.

