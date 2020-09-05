PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to provide interest-free loans to government employees, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the loan can be acquired by a government employee for purchasing of a house, car, motorcycle or bicycles.

The government employees from Grade 1 to 17, having a minimum service period of five years and a maximum of 10 years, will be eligible to apply for the loan.

According to a circulation issued by the KP government, the employees serving in grade 18 and above can acquire a loan for the purchase of car only.

Loans ranging from Rs8000 to Rs250,000 would be given to government employees, reads the letter.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Karim Wednesday said the provincial government would give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to promote their businesses.

