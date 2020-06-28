Six-year-old girl killed after razor-sharp kite string slits throat

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, a six-year-old girl was killed after her throat was slit by a kite string in Lahore’s Sanda neighbourhood on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

Local police relayed that the minor victim, Hareem Fatima was travelling with her father on a motorbike when the incident took place. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the death of the girl and offered condolences to the deceased’s family.

He directed the Lahore police chief to submit a report on the incident and issued directives for strict action against those responsible for the incident. He said those found negligent resulting in the incident will also face legal action without any discrimination.

