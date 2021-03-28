Kohat rape-murder case: CCTV spots Hareem Fatima with veiled woman

KOHAT: In a major development in the rape and murder case of a minor child in Kohat, Hareem Fatima, the police have acquired the CCTV footage showing a veiled woman taking away the girl, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the footage, a woman wearing a veil could be spotted alongside the girl as both moved in a similar direction from where the body of Hareem Fatima was later recovered by police.

The police have tried to trace the suspect from the footage and had claimed that they had tightened the noose around the culprits and would soon arrest them.

Yesterday, the police investigated the female relatives of the victim.

The Kohat police spokesman said that they have launched the probe and investigating it from all angles. “We have included some female relatives of Hareem Fatima in the inquiry process,” he said while hoping that they would soon arrest the culprits involved in the heinous act.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-year-old girl, Hareem Fatima, was murdered after being allegedly sexually assaulted in Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to details, Hareem Fatima went out of her house in Khattak Colony area on Wednesday afternoon and did not return till evening.

The family got worried regarding her whereabouts and approached the Mills area police check-post and got a missing complaint registered with them. The next morning, the body of Hareem Fatima was found from a nearby water drain.

The IG KP while taking notice of the incident directed the concerned officials to expedite the probe and arrest the culprits involved in it as soon as possible.

Social media was also abuzz over the incident with netizens demanding strict action against those found involved in it besides urging the authorities to devise proper mechanisms to avert such incidents in the future.

Comments

comments