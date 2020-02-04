KP Assembly’s body mulls public hanging of rape convict

PESHAWAR: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mushtaq Ghani on Tuesday said that a suggestion calling for public hanging of a rape convict for three days was discussed during debate on a bill in the provincial assembly’s committee, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that a provincial assembly’s special committee was mulling over a bill for strict laws to deal with the increasing rape incidents in the country.

“The KP government and the assembly has taken strict notice of such incidents and the committee will finalize its recommendations today after thorough discussion,” he said adding that a suggestion calling for public hanging of the rape convict for three days is also a discussed in the special committee.

The speaker said that they would ensure that the bill gets nod from the assembly within a month and implemented in true letter and spirit.

He further said that the provincial public accounts committee has already recovered five billion rupees during its probe into irregularities in the provincial departments.

Incidents of sexual harassment and rape with minor children have popped up again and again from parts of the country especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In one such incident on January 20, a seven-year-old girl, who went missing after leaving home for a seminary in Kaka Sahib area a day prior, was found dead in Pir Such area by police officials who claimed she was subjected to rape before being murdered.

A police team has recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government constituted a special prosecution team to proceed legal action into Nowshera rape and murder case.

