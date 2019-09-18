KP CM directs to expedite process of providing loans to tribal youth

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of providing loans to tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said no delay will be tolerated in this regard. Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Insaf Rozgar Scheme for tribal districts is a revolutionary step taken by the present government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet has approved the merger of Levies and Khasadar Forces in the regular police force.

Presiding over the provincial cabinet meeting in Peshawar on September 17, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said all the facilities and benefits of the police force will be given to Levies and Khasadar force, Radio Pakistan reported.

Later, briefing media men about the cabinet meeting, Provincial Information Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai said the cabinet approved a grant of four hundred and five million rupees for the establishment of a training center for special Levies Police in District Lakki Marwat.

The provincial cabinet also approved compensation amount of one hundred and seventeen million rupees to the affectees of Kanday Road accident in Upper Kohistan.

