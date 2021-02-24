PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to plan a strategy for the upcoming Senate elections, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to the sources, the chief minister summoned the meeting at his residence, where voting groups would be formed for the Senate elections.

“The PTI wants to get 10 Senate seats out of 12 from the provincial assembly,” they said.

The sources, however, said that there was concern among the PTI ranks that there could be upto 15 estranged lawmakers among the party ranks. “The chief minister has decided to play his role in this regard to woo such lawmakers,” they said.

On February 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of KPK leaders including Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others.

Read More: PM Imran-led PTI board rejects objections to Vawda’s Senate nomination

During the meeting, the sources said that the premier directed the party members to support and ensure the success of the Senate candidates nominated by the party.

Moreover, the sources said that the meeting also mulled over the reasons behind the defeat of the PTI candidate in Nowshera by-polls as Defence Minister Pervez Khattak briefed the meeting on the circumstances that led to the party’s defeat.

Khattak said that the party would challenge the Nowshera by-polls result in the courts.

