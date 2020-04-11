PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Saturday it has provided 25,000 Covid-19 testing kits to the health authorities, ARY News reported.

The PDMA director general said efforts are being made to provide every possible facility to frontline health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. He said the 25,000 kits will enhance the province’s capacity of conducting tests.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Planning Minister Asad Umar said 1.7 million surgical masks, including 75,000 N-95 masks have been distributed by the National Disaster Management Authority till now. He said 73,000 protective clothes have also been provided to frontline health staff.

He said 137,000 surgical caps have also been distributed among the staff.

Read More: Govt to decide Monday whether to ease Covid-19 restrictions: Asad Umar

Asad Umar said fourteen PCR machines have been procured, adding more than twenty six labs have become operational to hold tests across the country.

Asad Umar said they have received testing kits for holding 100,000 tests. Of these, 50,000 will be given to Sindh.

He said a full-fledged team has been constituted at National Command and Operation Centre which will work in close coordination with the provinces.

Read More: NDMA delivers required medical protection gear to KP govt

Comments

comments