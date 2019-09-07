KP Govt rejects report about spread of dengue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rejected the report on social media about spreading of dengue disease in Peshawar on a large scale.

According to a spokesman of Chief Minister Secretariat, no death has been reported due to dengue this year, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said dengue tests of more than two thousand six hundred patients were conducted during the last two months in Peshawar out of which four hundred and eight were found positive.

The spokesman said a considerable decrease has been witnessed in dengue cases and the ratio of dengue cases has decreased from twenty to five percent.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has stressed that it is a high time to mainstream the universal Immunization agenda through engaging national and provincial leaders and policymakers.

He stated this while chairing a high powered meeting of the National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee held in the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary NHSR&C, Federal and Provincial Managers-EPI and representatives of the development partners (WHO and UNICEF representatives).

