KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to form an HIV and AIDS control, treatment and prevention commission to deal with the growing endemic of the life-threatening disease in the province.

The Ministry of Health, Sindh has issued an official notification in this regard which will consist of a total of 15 members.

5 people have been nominated to part of the governing body of the operation, whereas 10 have been chosen to represent the working body of the commission.

An inmate of Sukkur Central Jail has been diagnosed with HIV Positive, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday (yesterday).

A prisoner who has been in jail for three years, has been found infected with Human Immuno-deficiency Virus and the jail authorities have initiated medical treatment of the patient, sources said.

The diagnostic test of prisoners in the jail could not be conducted further as no more screening kits available in the prison, sources said.

The number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients has increased in Sindh’s city of Larkana, ARY News reported on July 25.

According to the Sindh AIDS Control Programme (SACP), Larkana saw the tally reaching 957 patients out of which 784 are told to be children.

Whereas, adult men and women, who are diagnosed with the dangerous virus has reached 173.

More than 32,685 people went through the screening in the area, said officials of the Sindh AIDS Control Programme.

