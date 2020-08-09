PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said the provincial government has been tasked to plant as many as two million saplings as part of a plantation drive on Tiger Force Day being marked today.

Speaking at an event organised in connection with the plantation drive, he said the province will help accomplish the target of planting over 1.2 billion trees under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plantation drive.

CM Mahmood Khan said the plantation drive is being launched at 853 spots across Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and expressed the hope that more than two million saplings will be planted today.

He said the provincial government will benefit from the Tiger Force volunteers by using their services to improve the condition of shelter homes besides engaging them in the plantation drive.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to launch the “biggest ever” tree plantation drive in the country’s history today for the safety of future generations.

In a tweet the other day, Prime Minister Khan had said he wanted “everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak.” He added he had asked his party’s members of parliament, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history.

