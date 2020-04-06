KP govt approves relief package of over Rs1 billion for deserving families

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a relief package of over one billion rupees for deserving families across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The approval was given at a meeting of Zakat and Social Welfare Department with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Under the package, two installments of six-thousand rupees each will be paid through district zakat councils and local zakat committees.

This package is separate from the relief assistance provided under Ehsaas Program.

Mahmood Khan said that the government’s coronavirus relief package will cover close to two million families across the province.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally on Monday jumped to 3277 cases as 397 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

According to the statistics on the dashboard, the death toll in the country from the virus has jumped to 50.

However, a positive development is witnessed in fight against coronavirus as 257 people recovered from the deadly infection, the previous day.

Giving a province-wide division of the patients, it showed that Punjab being the biggest province of the country has reported most cases that is 1493, followed by Sindh province that has 881 confirmed cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 405 cases followed by 210 and 191 cases in Gilgil Baltistan and Balochistan respectively. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has the least cases in the country with 15 confirmed patients.

