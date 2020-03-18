PESHAWAR: Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a health advisory keeping the pandemic of the fast-spreading coronavirus in the country on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Health Ministry of KP has ordered the closure of elective services in hospitals across the province.

Read More: Coronavirus: KP announces two months remission to prisoners

The health directorate has forwarded the directives to the secretary health which entailed transfers of the hospital staff.

The directives also ask for the enforcement of the guidelines while stating that the facilities failing to abide will permanently be shut down and penalised.

The government has also asked doctors to provide consultancy to the people over the phone to minimize contact during quarantined isolation.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus count rises to 237 as closures widen in provinces

The government has also asked banks to ensure the installation of sanitization units inside ATM booths.

Closure of hotels and restaurants has been ordered at tourist spots while people have been advised to practice social distancing from people showing symptoms of the coronavirus or are diagnosed with it.

Comments

comments