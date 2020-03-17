Pakistan’s coronavirus count rises to 237 as closures widen in provinces

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases increased up to 237 in Pakistan as provinces widened closures in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The count mounted to 237 after the emergence of new cases in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The Sindh government has reported the latest count of coronavirus cases up to 172, Punjab 26 and 16 in Balochistan till Tuesday evening.

Following the consistent increase in the virus cases, the federal government issued guidelines which are being implemented nationwide to curb the spread of the virus.

With the detection of more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sindh, the provincial government of Sindh directed in its recent orders for closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.

All restaurants, shopping malls, swimming pools, tea shops, parks and beaches will remain closed for 15 days from Wednesday (tomorrow), a spokesperson for the government said. However, the spokesman said, all grocery and medical stores can remain open round the clock. Takeaways and deliveries will be allowed.

The government has directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during what can be dubbed a partial lockdown in the port city.

Moreover, Punjab cabinet is mulling over recommendations to impose lockdown in cities that are most-affected from the coronavirus.

Sources said the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar mulled over different recommendations to deal with any outbreak of coronavirus.

The committee in the first phase decided to announce holidays for all government employees in the province except those serving on essential duties other than partial closure of markets in the second phase. It was decided to open coronavirus preventive measures at all big cities especially those in Southern Punjab.

The recommendations of the cabinet committee will be laid before the apex committee on Wednesday (tomorrow) for deciding the formal strategy to deal with the virus spread.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients has risen to 16. In a tweet, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed: “On the basis of test reports, of suspected patients, I can confirm that the number of confirmed #coronavirus patients is now 26.”

“We are testing all the suspected patients and 736 Zaireen quarantined in DG Khan. 1,276 Zaireen coming from Taftan will also be quarantined.”

However, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to resume international flight operations from March 21. The announcement was made after equipping all the airports with the necessary infrastructure and resources to ensure proper screening of the passengers for novel coronavirus.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced to reduce its policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50 from 13.25 among other measures to address the economic and health challenges posed by the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which met today took stock of “the dominant development” of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic since its last meeting.

Secondly, the SBP announced a “Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) and its Shariah compliant version” to stimulate new investment in manufacturing.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said in an announcement that the O and A level examinations under Cambridge Board due in May and June this year are postponed amid fear of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

