PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) home department has issued a new order regarding the COVID-19 lockdown at the conclusion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The KP home department’s notification stated that daily business activities will be resumed from May 17 till 8:00 pm, however, medical services, shops of essential commodities and vaccination centres will be exempted from the time restrictions.

All indoor and outdoor restaurants will be completed banned for food services except take away.

The provincial authorities have exempted medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods, food delivery service from the restrictions.

The offices will be allowed to open according to the routine, whereas, public transport will be permitted to run with 50 per cent capacity by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Keeping in view the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has also decided to keep all the colleges and universities closed till May 23.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash said that all the public and private colleges and universities will remain closed in the province till 23rd of May. A notification in this regard has also been issued, he added.

In view of the worsening situation of coronavirus, the provincial government has taken the decision on the directives of the federal government, said the spokesperson.

