PESHAWAR: Spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Wazir on Friday announced a formal resumption of inter-district public transportation from Monday onwards, ARY News reported.

Wazir in a video message said that the transporters and government functionaries will sit down and finalize a list of standard operating procedures that must be upheld during transportation.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of the provincial task force to review the measures for containing the spread of coronavirus.

The participants of the meeting expressed concerns over the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in different bazaars.

It is decided to ensure implementation of precautionary measures in the markets amid partial lockdown due to COVID-19.

CM Mahmood Khan directed to immediately hold talks with the traders’ associations to discuss the issue. He also ordered to initiate special monitoring of the markets whether SOPs devised by the provincial government were being implemented or not.

It is decided to resume the public transport between KP districts after holding talks with the transporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the province had banned the inter-district public transport in March after the spread of COVID-19.

