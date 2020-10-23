Raids conducted in KP after Punjab to curb inflation, hoarding

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has conducted raids to curb artificial inflation and hoarding in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the assistance of Tiger Force volunteers, ARY News reported on Friday.

After Punjab province, the administration took timely action against hoarders of flour, sugar and rice spotted by Tiger Force volunteers in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the crackdowns, the officials foiled sale of flour on higher rates besides seizing illegal stocks of flour and sugar on secret spots of a local mill. The officials registered First Information Report (FIR) against Qureshi Flour Mills and 134 other persons after its timely action and also imposed heavy fines over the responsible persons.

In another action, 36 stores have been sealed and various shops were given warning. The raids were conducted in Peshawar, Mardan and Swabi. KP chief secretary Kazim Niaz Malik was heading the crackdowns on the spots identified by Tiger Force volunteers where essential commodities were being sold on higher prices. The administration also sent a report regarding the actions against hoarders to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Tiger Force had come into action against artificial inflation and hoarding in Punjab as the administration of Sialkot and Lahore cities conducted separate raids on different shops and stores.

After being spotted by Tiger Force volunteers, the district administration had raided different go-downs and shops where they officials confiscated illegal stocks of flour, sugar and rice besides sealing the stores.

The actions were also carried out in different areas of Punjab capital Lahore where the raiding officials recovered more than 800 sugar sacks weighing 50-kilogram.

Besides seizing the illegal stocks of essential commodities, the administration had registered First Information Report (FIR) against four hoarders and imposed heavy fines.

It emerged that Tiger Force volunteers had visited different utility stores and shops in both cities as customers to monitor the prices of essential commodities. After getting reports of profiteering, responsible shopkeepers have faced action in term of fines and sealing of their shops.

