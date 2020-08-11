KP sets new record by planting 3.5 million trees in a day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has set the new record by planting more trees during the plantation campaign held on Tiger Force Day (August 9). ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a report by KP Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, overall 3.5 million saplings were planted in different cities of the province on the Tiger Force Day observed on August 9.

Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have collectively planted 1.5 million saplings on August 9, according to data.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched a record-breaking plantation drive in the country on the Tiger Force Day saying keeping Pakistan green was the responsibility of all citizens.

The prime minister planted a sapling in Islamabad during an event and lauded the Tiger Force for planting record-breaking saplings in a day across the country.

Government of Pakistan had launched an application to track the ongoing plantation drive in the country through geo-tagging technology.

The application was prepared with the help of the Punjab Information Technology board to keep the record of each sapling.

A green selfie feature was introduced in the application to enable the volunteers to upload their pictures while planting a sapling anywhere in the country.

